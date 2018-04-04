The curtain is about to rise on the Spring Production of South Simcoe Theatre’s 2018 Season.

The talented cast of South Simcoe Theatre presents Harvest Moon Rising with Opening Night set for Thursday, April 12th.

The play written by Leslie Arden and Peggy Sample, is a fun, spirited musical that explores the challenges, past and present, that face the family farm, while at the same time celebrating the resilient spirit of those who care for the land. The music is a very special part of this production, and the proficient cast members will give you goose bumps at times with their tight harmonies all backed by SST’s precision accompanist and the show’s musical director Renee Cingolani.

See this joyful work this month, full of humour and wry commentary running Thursday’s through Sunday’s April 12th-29th at the historic Cookstown Town Hall Theatre. For tickets or more information, click here.