Happy Valentines Day

Well, here it is, Valentines Tuesday, the most romantic day of the year, and if yours is anything like most busy households these days, you have to try to find some time to squeeze a little romance somewhere into your day.

Problem is, with people’s hectic lifestyles these days, if you haven’t planned ahead and made dinner reservations as yet, you may as well forget that route, unless you were planning on hitting up the drive-thru. By now of course, all the good Valentines Day cards have picked through and the florists are swamped trying to keep up with the demand.

The most important thing you can do when Valentines Day falls on a Tuesday is to just find some time to be together, even if it’s just for a few hours at the end of the workday before you both collapse from exhaustion. Valentines Day helps us to remember how important the people in our lives are to us every day, and every day, we should try to fit a little Valentines Day into our lives.