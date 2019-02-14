There’s A Documentary About Late Soundgarden And Audioslave Frontman Chris Cornell In The Works

Last weekend Chris Cornell won a Grammy, where his children delivered a heart breaking acceptance speech, and now, according to Variety, a documentary on the life and work of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman is in the works.

The film is going to be produced by Brad Pitt and Peter Berg’s production company Film 45 and Cornell’s widow, Vicky. Berg, who last directed Mile 22 will also serve as a director for this new flick.

A representative from the Cornell estate confirmed that the documentary is in the works, but no additional details have been offered up, aside from the fact that it will revolve around Cornell’s life. Cornell passed away in 2017, where his death was ruled as a suicide by hanging by a medical examiner.

Lead photo courtesy of Andreas Eldh.