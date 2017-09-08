Greta Van Fleet Making Waves

Some interesting sounds are coming out of a small town in upstate Michigan from a band named after a woman (changed slightly and with her blessing) who lives in their small town of Frankenmuth, MI.

The band was formed in 2012 and released three songs before recording a live EP (all in one take). In 2014 one of their songs was used in a car commercial in the Detroit area, and in January of 2016 another of their songs was picked up and featured on the Showtime show Shameless.

That song (Highway Tune) would also go on to become the lead single from a new EP released this past Spring (which is the first of three EP’s planned that will eventually form their first album). Highway Tune is starting to gain traction on radio and is hopefully the beginning of some exciting things ahead for the up and coming band.