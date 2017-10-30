Final Vote Squashes Barrie RV Parking Ban

The final nail in the coffin for a ban on RVs in Barrie driveways. City Hall Monday evening gave the final vote to end the notion of a ban of recreational vehicles being parked at Barrie homes. This came following a meeting last week that saw a packed house turn out to say the idea was a bad one. This means no ban on boats, RVs or any other big toy in the front yard. The proposed ban first surfaced last November, over concerns of safety, visibility, and aesthetics. The city received 73 complaints between January 2016 and April 2017, regarding parked recreational vehicles.