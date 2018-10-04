Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour All Access – Radio Special

Driven By:

Rock 95 will air an exclusive radio special on Sunday night October 14th at 8pm called Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour All Access! It’s a must for any Elton John Fan.

Be sure to tune in and hear Elton tell you all about the planning, thinking and reasons why he has embarked on his last world tour ever. And why it promises to be his most spectacular ever. Plus it will feature some biggest and best songs of all time!

