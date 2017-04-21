Earth Day is Saturday April 22nd. The day will be marked with teach-ins, marches for science, and regional clean-ups. Here is in our area on Friday, 18,000 students from 43 different Barrie area schools will be out in the community cleaning parks and various areas.

On Earth Day Saturday, there is a cleanup day around Barrie’s waterfront from 9-1 where more than 1,000 people are expected to pitch in to remove debris from the shoreline of Kempenfelt Bay. There’s also community and corporate clean-up days on both Saturday and Sunday. Last year, more than 15,000 people took part in the various events around the City.

There are also clean-ups happening in communities all through Central Ontario, across Canada and around the world over the weekend. Earth Day is a great awareness campaign for getting us to think about the on-going sustainability of the planet, and what we can do not only this weekend but year round to decrease the amount of our contribution to the pollution of the planet.

If you’d like to learn more about some of the things you can do to help sustain the Earth click here.