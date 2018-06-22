Cheers to 30 Years!

One of the great things about music and people’s tastes in the style of music they like most, there is a lot of range for debate on what makes a great song, well great. Sometimes, a great song can even be improved on over the original by some standards. There are a lot of examples of that happening over the last 30 years, and this weekend we are going to be playing back some of the best cover songs of all time.

Every weekend during the 95 Days of Summer we feature another look back over the past 30 years of broadcasting that ROCK 95 has been doing and featuring the music that shaped those years. This weekend the focus is on some of those great cover songs that would sometimes go on to become bigger than the originals.

Be listening for them all through the weekend, and if you’re not sure they are better than the original, let the debate begin.