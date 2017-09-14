Caribbean Connection

Listen Live

Rebuilding is beginning in the Caribbean, but some resorts fared worse than others. Decision time […]

Rebuilding is beginning in the Caribbean, but some resorts fared worse than others. Decision time is soon on your upcoming vacation. Hope this helps a little

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation-now/2017/09/11/hurricane-irma-favorite-vacation-destinations/654776001/

 

Update on Veradero including specific resorts and damage

Damage Report on Varadero, Cuba Hotels

Some ideas for you if your wanting to go away this winter.

Alternative vacation destinations for Canadians after Hurricane Irma

