Bus service into Barrie coming in August

The County of Simcoe will unveil a bus system route from north Simcoe down to the Barrie August 7th.

Bus service into Barrie is coming for those living in surrounding communitites. The County of Simcoe will unveil a LINX bus system route from north Simcoe down to Barrie with a soft launch planned for August 7th. The first route will run from Penetanguishene/Midland, through Wyebridge, Waverly and Elmvale down to Georgian College and Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. This service will be hourly from 7:00am to 7:00pm five days a week. Fares will be between $3 and $7; A full launch of the program is scheduled for September 4th.

