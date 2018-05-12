Broncos will be ready for 2018/2019 season

The Humboldt Broncos say they’ll be ready to hit the ice for the 2018-19 Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League season. The club said Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager to replace Darcy Haugan, who was one 16 people killed April 6th when the team’s bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan. Thirteen players were injured in the crash. 80 prospective players will be asked to an invite-only camp May 25-27 in Saskatoon. It’s not clear whether any of the injured players will return to the team for the upcoming season.