Blink-182 Reschedules Vegas Shows Due To Travis Barker’s Blood Clots

This weekend, Blink-182 was to perform two shows in Vegas on Friday, June 15th and Saturday June 16th – but on Thursday, the night before the show, the band released a statement declaring the performances would have to be postponed.

Travis Barker is suffering from blood clots in his arms and cannot perform until advised by his medical team, the band stated via social media. Barker added, “It kills me that I can’t perform for you guys this weekend. I hope to be back as soon as I can.”

Tour dates have yet to be rescheduled, however they will be posted to the Blink-182 website.