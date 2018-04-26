BILL COSBY GUILTY

Thursday, a jury convicted actor Bill Cosby on all three accounts of drugging and sexuality assaulting Toronto woman, Andrea Constand, in 2004 at his home in Philadelphia.

The verdict came after two weeks at trail when prosecutors brought five other women to the stand to testify against him, that they too were drugged and molested.

In total, there were about fifty women who accused him of sexual assault, but those allegations are said to be too old to go to court.

Cosby, who is now 80 years old, is facing jail time for the reminder of his life.

