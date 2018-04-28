BC man arrested and charged after getting stuck in Caledon
The transport truck was attempting to make a tight turn in Caledon Friday
A Salmon Arm, BC man faces charges after his vehicle became wedged on a tight turn in Caledon. OPP Officers attended the scene 8:30am Friday after a transport truck was unable to move after attempting to make a tight turn on eastbound Forks of the Credit Road, west of Highway 10 in Caledon. The 59 year old driver faces the following charges…
Operate Motor Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol in Blood
Drive While Disqualified
Drive while Suspended
Drive Under License of Another Jurisdiction While Suspended in Ontario
Disobey Sign
The accused was held for a bail hearing.