BC man arrested and charged after getting stuck in Caledon

A Salmon Arm, BC man faces charges after his vehicle became wedged on a tight turn in Caledon. OPP Officers attended the scene 8:30am Friday after a transport truck was unable to move after attempting to make a tight turn on eastbound Forks of the Credit Road, west of Highway 10 in Caledon. The 59 year old driver faces the following charges…

Operate Motor Vehicle with Over 80mgs of Alcohol in Blood

Drive While Disqualified

Drive while Suspended

Drive Under License of Another Jurisdiction While Suspended in Ontario

Disobey Sign

The accused was held for a bail hearing.