Barrie Thunder Classics

Every Wednesday evening during the summer, you’ll find the members of Barrie’s Thunder Classics car club gathered at Heritage Park on Barrie’s waterfront to display their restored classic cars, trucks, and various vintage vehicles.

The public can browse the line-up of show cars and the members on hand are always happy to answer any questions people might have about their restored rides from bygone era’s.

While the club members work hard to restore and preserve their precious classic vehicles, they are also very giving community supporters and this year their fundraising efforts have been in support of Gilda’s Club of Simcoe-Muskoka.

Not only do they show their mint vehicles at Heritage Park, they also do many community “cruise” nights throughout the year including the annual Classics in the Park held this past weekend.

