Apex recently held a very successful Easter Camp In Barrie where 8 players were identified for trials in England and Portugal. We would like to discuss how Apex uses camps, tours and trials as part of its pathway and how those services are age appropriate and cost effective.

Date- Friday June 23rd

Time: 6:00pm-7:00pm- Ages U9-U12-



Time: 7:00pm-8:00pm- Ages U13+-

Location: The Barrie Soccer Club Development Centre, 7 currie drive in Midhurst