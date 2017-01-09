Listen Live

Alliston Honda Factory To Receive Federal, Provincial Funding

Funding To Support New Tech, R&D

Both the Provincial and Federal governments are getting behind a local vehicle manufacturer. Announced today, $41.8 million in conditional grants from both the feds and the province, going towards the Holda Canada factory in Alliston. The money will go towards designing and building a state-of-the-art paint shop, new vehicle assembly technology, and R&D. The money is said to help secure 4,000 jobs at the Alliston, with thousands more across Ontario’s automotive supply chain.

