A Tour of Jack White’s Third Man Records Facility

Adam Savage, one-half of the Mythbusters, toured Jack White’s Third Man Records facility in Detroit, Michigan. The facility holds a retail store, studio and record pressing plant. Adam goes through the process of recording his track “Brain Food” and also sees firsthand how a record is stamped and prepped for market. He also gets some one-on-one time with Jack White.

Vinyl is on the rise with sales of the format hit a 25-year high in 2016.