8 Of Rock Music’s Greatest Unsolved Mysteries

The music industry is home to some really strange, unsolved mysteries. Some artists have answered these burning questions, while others have left everyone hanging for years. Whether it’s weird music video moments, people vanishing in thin air, or eating live animals, rock music has given the world some cliffhangers. See for yourself:

WAS PINK FLOYD’S DARK SIDE OF THE MOON INSPIRED BY THE WIZARD OF OZ?

This weird coincidence was first talked about in 1995 when the Fort Wayne (Indiana) Journal Gazette published an article about the uncanny coincidence. The theory slowly disappeared after a while until it was mentioned again in 1997 by a Boston radio DJ.

It goes something like this: If you start playing Dark Side Of The Moon as the MGM lion roars at the beginning of The Wizard of Oz, certain scenes are perfectly matched to the lyrics. Watch the synced version above and see what we’re talking about!

WHAT DOES THIS GUY SAY IN RADIOHEAD’S ‘JUST’ VIDEO?

This 1995 video features a man lying on the ground while people are huddled around him. People don’t know what’s wrong with him until he starts to speak. He says “I’ll tell you why I’m lying here… but God forgive me… and God help us all… because you don’t know what you ask of me.”

When someone yells “Tell us!”, the man begins to talk but no sound comes out of his mouth. Everyone else hears it though and they lie on the ground too…did we miss the memo?! We’ll never know.

DID OZZY OSBOURNE EAT A LIVE BAT ON STAGE?

Don’t watch this video if you have a queazy stomach! While Ozzy Osbourne was performing a show in Iowa in 1982, someone threw what he thought to be a rubber bat up-onstage and he bit the head off. However, he realized the toy wasn’t actually a toy until his wife started to yell at him.

A lot of people still think it was a fake bat even after watching the video, but Ozzy admits he actually did it. Who knows why his first reaction when he saw the bat, real or fake, was to bite the head off? At least he got a rabies shot.

WHAT HAPPENED TO MANIC STREET PREACHERS’ RICHEY EDWARDS?

On Feburary 1st, 1995, guitarist for the band Manic Street Preachers, Richey Edwards, was scheduled to fly to the US for a promotional tour. The band was pretty popular in Britain, and were feeling positive about the impact they would have on American culture. Instead of heading down to the airport, Edwards left his hotel in London and went back to his apartment, where no one saw or heard from him for two weeks. On February 17th, Edwards’ car was found at a rest stop 25 miles from the band’s hometown. A body was never found, but Richey Edwards was declared dead in 2008. Super creepy!

DID JACK WHITE SING FOR ELECTRIC SIX’S DANGER! HIGH VOLTAGE?

When the song was released in 2002, it was an instant hit. However, keen listeners noticed something that spawned what is now an unsolved mystery. Many believe that Jack White from The White Stripes provided secondary lead vocals on the song, though the band denied it and said it was an auto mechanic named John. S. O’Leary.

To make matters more confusing, on a separate occasion the former drummer M. denied it, and singer Dick Valentine said it was true. Will we ever know the truth?

IS THIS THE GHOST OF JIM MORRISON?

American rock historian, Brett Meisner was travelling through Paris in 1997 when he decided to stop by Jim Morrison’s grave at the Père Lachaise cemetery. He asked his assistant to take a photograph, but soon forgot about it.

When they finally found the photo five years later, they noticed something shocking. A figure in the background, of what looks to be, Morrison himself. Others have visited the grave to see if they can catch another photo, but no luck! Apparently, it’s been deemed authentic…what do you think?

DOES ANYONE KNOW WHO RANDY FITZSIMMONS IS?

Randy Fitzsimmons is said to be the mastermind behind Swedish rock band The Hives. It was said that Fitzsimmons was the one who initiated the band, giving each member a letter asking them to be a part of the group. He became The Hives’ manager and is credited as one of their songwriters as well. However, nobody’s even seen this guy or has any idea of who he is. Regardless, the band still insists that he is played/plays a significant role in their success.

People have drawn conclusions that it could be an inside joke with the band or it could be an alter ego for one of them. Until we know the answer, he will just be known as the master puppeteer.

WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH LED ZEPPELIN AND THE MUD SHARK?

Saved this one for last because it’s seriously weird. When the band performed at the Seattle Pop Festival in the summer of 1969, things got out of hand after they went back to their hotel. You can catch fish directly from the window of your room at the place they were staying, and according to their old road manager Richard Cole, there was an interesting event with one of their groupies. The band supposedly tied her to the bed and shoved pieces of the mud shark they caught in…peculiar places…yeah, I know.

Another group, Vanilla Fudge, confirmed this was an event that transpired with them and not Zeppelin. Yet, others say that Vanilla Fudge just wanted a to steal the thunder away from Zeppelin. Since no one has come forward for almost 50 years, I seriously doubt we’ll ever figure this one out.

(Photo by WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)