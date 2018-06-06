Listen Live

Suspect sought in vehicle and dog joy ride

The victim's car and dog were taken while pumping gas Wednesday May 30th in Barrie

By News

Police are looking for help in finding a suspect in the theft of a car with a dog inside. The victim was pumping gas the night of Wednesday May 30th at a station on Anne Street South in Barrie. When leaving to pay for the fuel, a man entered the car and sped away with the victim’s dog still in the rear seat. The car was eventually located by the owner shortly after 1:00am Thursday May 31st in the area of Robert Street and Dufferin Street. The dog was unharmed however the contents had been removed including personal identification, financial cards and a variety of tools, valued at over $1,000.

The suspect is described as…

Approximately 5’7″
Slender build
23 to 26-years-old
Was wearing a navy blue Adidas baseball hat
Dark green t-shirt with “BUFFALO” stamped on the front
Camouflage shorts
Black Under Armour flip-flop sandals

If you have any details you can contact Barrie Police or Crimestoppers

