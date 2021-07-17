You Can Cash In On The Music From SHREK!

The year was 2001. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, and John Lithgow probably had no idea what Shrek was going to become.

A cult classic.

And even today Shrek is meme’d regularly, and who doesn’t love the musical information box…





Well for $2.3 million (right now) you can get in on the musical royalties from the whole entirefilm franchise, and then some.

Royal Exchange auctions says

“The catalog collects royalties from the four feature films: Shrek, Shrek 2, Shrek the Third, and Shrek Forever After. It also earns from the holiday TV special Shrek The Halls and any time this music is used in other TV, film, or commercial programming. For example, a scene of Shrek is prominently featured in the 2007 Will Smith movie I Am Legend. Subsequently, this catalog earns a public performance royalty when I am Legend airs on TV or is streamed as well.”

In the last 12 months the asset has made $235,000 so after around 10 years it’ll pay itself off.

You can check it out, maybe bid here.