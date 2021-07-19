Listen Live

Composer for HNIC Theme Song Passed Away

It's one of the most recognizable jingles in Canada

Photo from Rick Madonik | Canadian Press

It’s a jingle that always puts a smile on my face because it means it is a Saturday night watching hockey in Canada. That was growing up. From when I was a kid to now, the theme music has always remained the same, a few tweaks but it’s the same general theme, and it’s iconic. And that iconic jingle was composed by Dolores Claman, who was asked to do so by CBC in 1968. She had 3,000 jingles to her name but none more popular than CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada. Dolores was 94 and battling dementia for years, the news of her passing came out on Saturday July 17th.

