Georgian College – Founders Building Room B230

Saturday, 29 February 2020

10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Teens Learning Code: WordPress for Beginners: Create Your Own WordPress Theme

Whether you want to start your own blog, or your company website is run on it, WordPress allows you to update and create content easily, while allowing for your own style and customization. In this workshop, we will show you how to install WordPress, what it all means, and of course, how to edit a theme to make it your own.

This workshop has been designed for beginners who are interested in customizing and coding a WordPress theme from scratch. If you are familiar with working with pre-built WordPress themes or templates but want an introduction on how to customize an existing theme or building a theme yourself, you’ve come to the right place!

Our Teens Learning Code workshops and events offer female-identified, trans, and non-binary youth ages 13-17 opportunities to take action on ideas that will shape our future while leveraging the power of technology. Our learning experiences are much more than learning how to code. Our experiences empower teens to learn problem solving skills, how to turn ideas into reality, exposure to what a future in technology could look like, and much more.

Please register at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/teens-learning-code-wordpress-for-beginners-create-your-own-wordpress-theme-barrie-registration-90461778615?aff=radio