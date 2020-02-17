Join MPP Doug Downey (Barrie – Springwater – Oro-Medonte) and MPP Andrea Khanjin (Barrie – Innisfil) for a fun Family Day Skate at the Holly Community Centre on February 17 from 1 to 3 pm.

Come skate with your family and friends, meet your MPP, and enjoy complimentary hot chocolate.

For more information, please contact:

Constituency Office of Andrea Khanjin, MPP at (705) 722-0575 or andrea.khanjin@pc.ola.org

OR

Constituency Office of Doug Downey, MPP at (705) 726-5538 or doug.downey@pc.ola.org