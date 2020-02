11am-2pm

43 County Road 6 South

Tiny’s Winter Carnaval d’Hiver is happening on Saturday, February 8! This annual community event offers fun for all ages, including a free pancake lunch donated by ELM Catering, charity puck toss, family skating, a vendor market, snow tubing, sledge hockey, snowshoeing and more. Stop by with friends and family, or consider becoming an event volunteer or sponsor. Full details at www.tiny.ca/events.