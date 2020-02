February 23 & 24, 2020

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. 80 @ Bradford Street, Unit 223

Foster a puppy while he/she is in training to become a service dog for someone with

mobility disability or a facility dog that provides canine assisted intervention. This is an R.S.V.P. event.

Please contact Peggy Lee, Program Director at COPE Service Dogs for a Puppy Foster Application