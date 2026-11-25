Just announced U2 is coming to the Rogers Stadium next Summer September 7th and 9th 2027)

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 4th at 10 a.m., BUT… Rock 95 is giving you a chance to BEAT THE BOX OFFICE!

Listen to McCully on the Drive for our “One Guess” contest!

Every afternoon November 30th- December 4th, McCully will give you clues describing a U2 song! But he can’t say the song title, sing it, or even use any words that appear in the title.

If you can correctly identify the song, you’ll beat the box office and win a pair of tickets to see the U2 live at Rogers Stadium on September 7th

So brush up on your U2 song tittles, and listen to McCully November 30th- December 4th, for your chance to win!