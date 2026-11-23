We live in a divided world during divided times, but one thing that unites most of us, is needing caffeine in the morning! For some, we need multiple coffees on a good day. So, anytime that coffee can be a special treat, its welcomed!

The big guys come out with their annual holiday drink menu every year, and lately, more often than not, they've upset customers by what's NOT been on it more than exciting them with what IS.

We have so many local cafes & caffeine dealers in Simcoe County that we can support our friends & neighbours, while getting our specialty coffee fix!

Introducing McCully's Holiday Coffee Tour

Last time, I exclusively went on the hunt for Egg Nog Lattes, but knowing that's not everyone's cup of...coffee, this time I'm opening it up to any holiday beverage!

Calling all cafes! If you have a specialty holiday beverage, I want to come try it and feature it on the show! And if you're a happy customer of a cafe and want to make a recommendation, please do!

Through the entire month of December, I am willing to travel the county and try all the LOCAL offerings, capture it for the Rock 95 socials and shout them out on my show! If you have a coffee shop or are a diehard fan of one, submit their stuff below!

Have a Drink For McCully to try?

McCully's Coffee Tour First Name Last Name Phone/Mobile Business Name Business Address Address Line 1 Address Line 2 City Province Zip Code Name of Holiday Drink Submit Form