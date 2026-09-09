James Dalzell of Penetang Kicked Ass At Ice Wars

What happens to all the hockey players who don't go pro? Do they continue pick up hockey at random local rinks at 10pm just for the exercise? Likely, but some of them make a transition. And with all the new sports constantly popping up, here is a new avenue former players are taking. Ice Wars. Forget the net, the stick and puck but keep the skates.

Ice Wars is a brand new combat sport where they take one of the most exciting elements of hockey, fighting, and put the spot light on enforcers. We had a chance to speak with local James Dalzell who represented Penetanguishine at Ice Wars this past weekend, and did the area proud! It is gruesome sport and takes a tough son of a bitch to lace up the skates and the drop the gloves for three 1-minute rounds. .

Check out the highlights from the past weekend where James became the lightweight champion.

You can check out our interview on the Take Two Podcast with the Rock 95 Morning Crew.