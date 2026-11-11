Listen to a Moving Reading of In Flanders Fields by Fred Napoli

Each year on Remembrance Day, Canadians pause to reflect on the incredible bravery and sacrifice of those who have served and continue to serve our country. Few works capture that emotion as powerfully as In Flanders Fields.

This timeless poem, written during the First World War, continues to remind us why we wear the poppy and why we remember.

Every year, we share a special on-air reading of In Flanders Fields and accompanying poem by Fred Napoli, whose voice brings a deep, heartfelt tone to one of the most recognized poems in Canadian history.

The Story Behind In Flanders Fields

Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae, a Canadian army surgeon, penned the poem in 1915 while serving in Flanders, Belgium. He wrote it after losing a close friend in battle, moved by the sight of red poppies blooming among soldiers’ graves.

The poem’s vivid imagery, poppies blowing between crosses, larks singing above the guns captured the sorrow, pride, and resilience of those who served. It quickly spread across the world and became a rallying cry for remembrance.

Today, over a century later, McCrae’s words still resonate.

They remind us that remembrance isn’t only about honouring the fallen, but also about carrying forward their legacy of courage and peace.

A Moment of Reflection

As you listen to Fred Napoli’s reading of In Flanders Fields, take a quiet moment to reflect on the generations of Canadians who have served in times of war and peace.

We are forever grateful to the men and women of our armed forces who have made the ultimate sacrifice so that we may live. To all those who have served and who are currently serving — thank you.