What’s The Strange Sound In The Middle Of The Night In The South Of Barrie?

Do you live in the south end near Patterson Road and Morrow? Have you been awakened at 3 am to the sound of a distant alarm? Apparently, you are not alone. A Reddit user captured the sound (highly annoying) and is still looking for answers.

You can hear the sound or alarm right at the beginning of the video and then again at the 33-second mark.

There are various comments about how frequently the alarm goes off but people are hearing it on a daily basis. Do you live in the area? Is Craig Ross’ morning alarm driving you crazy?