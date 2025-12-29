It went where? A list of what items patients got stuck up their rectums

There is a certain branch in the US Government that tracks what is a real pain in the a$$. Literally.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission keeps a database on what brings people into the Emergency Room, including what has been lodged where the sun doesn't shine.

Thankfully, the poor souls who had to make the visit remain anonymous, but their reports don’t. There were a number of cases of people unsure if they still had a sex toy inside them, and wanted to make sure they were all clear.

The people at Defector have put together a list of other items that had people saying, “I need a proctologist.”

Nails

Screws and nails

Baseball (Reason given: “to see what it felt like.”)

Uncooked pasta

Egg

Dog chew toy

Dryer sheet

Sandal

Door knob

Marbles

Eyeglasses

Rock

Beard clippers wrapped in plastic

Turkey baster

Plastic cleanser bottle full of liquid

Shampoo bottle (Reason given: “slipped in the shower.”)

Lubricant bottle

Enema bottle

Aerosol can

Dental pick

Wine stopper

Corn cob holder

Highlighter

Invisible marker

Two pencils

7-inch dildo and pliers (used to try to remove dildo)

Broken piece of butt plug and tweezers (used the pliers to try to remove a broken piece of the butt plug)

Film canister

Battery-powered light

Flashlight

Penny

Light bulb, glass side first

Vape pen

Corncob-style pipe

Rubber gasket

Piece of nose hair trimmer

Rectangular travel toothbrush

Baton

Hair tie

The good news is, these kinds of visits to the ER are rare.

Also, as proven by the pliers and nose clippers, if you do find yourself in this situation, it’s best to go straight to the hospital, because you’ll only make things worse if you try fixing it yourself.

Feature image from pexels by Andrea Piacquadio