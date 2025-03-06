Jeff Who Played Joe Is Back In We Are Canadian

One of the most memorable beer commercials of all time is a loving ode to being Canadian.

Joe takes to the stage and adds clarity to what it means to be Canadian, and drinking a Molson Canadian while you're at it.

Jeff Douglas from Halifax played Joe in that piece of Canadiana and he is back with a 2025 version titled We Are Canadian with an update to fit the current and *totally not stressful* times.

Of course, there's a little education involved, including we invented yoga pants!

Jeff channels his Average Joe on YouTube, in their bio saying "Canada needs a rallying cry. So, we made one."

We have the original for ya so you don't have to go find it, cause you know you were about to go look it up.