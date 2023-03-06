WATCH: Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teaser Trailer

The star-studded voice cast for Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been revealed, and so has the teaser trailer.

From permanent teenager @SethRogen, a new generation of heroes will rise…from the sewers.



Watch the new teaser trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: #MutantMayhem – Only in theatres August 4, 2023. #TMNTMovie pic.twitter.com/SBFK4QFq8g — TMNT (@TMNTMovie) March 6, 2023

The star studded cast includes:

Micah Abbey as Donatello

Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

John Cena as Rocksteady

Jackie Chan as Splinter

Ice Cube as Superfly

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Brady Noon as Raphael

Seth Rogen as Bebop

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

Here’s the synopsis: “In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts,” the film’s official description reads. “Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”