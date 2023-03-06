WATCH: Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Teaser Trailer
Jackie Chan, John Cena, Ice Cube and Paul Rudd are just a few of the big names who are part of the cast
The star-studded voice cast for Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem has been revealed, and so has the teaser trailer.
The star studded cast includes:
- Micah Abbey as Donatello
- Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo
- Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog
- Rose Byrne as Leatherhead
- Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo
- John Cena as Rocksteady
- Jackie Chan as Splinter
- Ice Cube as Superfly
- Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut
- Ayo Edebiri as April O’Neil
- Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman
- Post Malone as Ray Fillet
- Brady Noon as Raphael
- Seth Rogen as Bebop
- Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko
- Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom
Here’s the synopsis: “In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts,” the film’s official description reads. “Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”