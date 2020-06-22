WATCH: Paul McCartney Plays The Trumpet in ‘When The Saints Go Marching In’

Paul McCartney dusted off his trumpet to play for a benefit performance of “When The Saints Go Marching In.” He was joined by Elvis Costello, Dave Grohl, Dave Matthews, Jim James, Irma Thomas and Nathaniel Rateliff.

The performance was to benefit the New Orleans Preservation Hall Foundation, with proceeds going to help musicians during the pandemic.

Although he’s a little rusty on the trumpet, it’s still worth the watch.



YouTube / sirpaulru

“When the Saints Go Marching In” was actually the first single the Beatles were ever on; they were credited as the Beat Brothers along with headlining singer Tony Sheridan back in 1961. McCartney learned to play the trumpet when he 14 after receiving one as a birthday gift but quickly realized that it would be a little bit difficult to sing and play at the same time so he traded it in for an acoustic guitar.

“The members of our Musical Collective serve in vital community roles: as mentors, teaching artists and tradition bearers,” the Preservation Hall Foundation said in a statement. “Providing for their well-being during this crisis will ensure a solid future for the generations of New Orleans musicians still to come. Spotify is matching all donations to help us provide support and resources to the members of our collective. Through its COVID-19 Music Relief initiative, Spotify has pledged to match up to $10 million in donations to its nonprofit partners around the world.”

Fun Fact: I actually played the trumpet in high school and continued on in a few bands after I graduated. I still have my trumpet today!