Listen Live

WATCH: Grandma Tries Baking With Grandson Who Tries to eat Everything out of the Bowl

"No eating the butter, though."

By Food, Funny, Morning Show

Baking with your kids is always an adventure, but probably not as wild of a ride as when nana tries making cookies with her grandson Cade. In a video posted to Facebook by Christy Hagedorn, you can see just how fast Cade is at getting those ingredients in his mouth.

Cooking with Cade. Special Guest: NanaFollow on Instagram @littlechefcade

Posted by Christy Hagedorn on Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Related posts

Flat Earthers End Up in Forced Quarantine After Leaving Italy to Find End of the Earth

Here’s a man asking city council to ban the term ‘boneless wings’

Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for Covid-19 Halting Production of ‘The Batman’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says His Whole Family Tested Positive for Covid-19

The Newest Word in the Dictionary was Made Famous by the Rock

Dairy Queen Launches Pumpkin and Caramel Apple Pie-Flavoured Blizzards

WATCH: New Trailer for ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’

Is music a part of your day?

WATCH: Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year-Old Girl’s Drum-Off Challenge