WATCH: Grandma Tries Baking With Grandson Who Tries to eat Everything out of the Bowl

Baking with your kids is always an adventure, but probably not as wild of a ride as when nana tries making cookies with her grandson Cade. In a video posted to Facebook by Christy Hagedorn, you can see just how fast Cade is at getting those ingredients in his mouth.

Cooking with Cade. Special Guest: NanaFollow on Instagram @littlechefcade Posted by Christy Hagedorn on Wednesday, 2 September 2020