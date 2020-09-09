WATCH: Grandma Tries Baking With Grandson Who Tries to eat Everything out of the Bowl
"No eating the butter, though."
Baking with your kids is always an adventure, but probably not as wild of a ride as when nana tries making cookies with her grandson Cade. In a video posted to Facebook by Christy Hagedorn, you can see just how fast Cade is at getting those ingredients in his mouth.
Cooking with Cade. Special Guest: NanaFollow on Instagram @littlechefcade
Posted by Christy Hagedorn on Wednesday, 2 September 2020