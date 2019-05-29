Listen Live

WATCH: Boy Inturrupts Concert to Sing Star Wars Imperial March

The force is strong with this one

By Funny, Morning Show

Sometimes when you have a song in your head, you just want to get it out. That’s exactly what one kid did…in the middle of a school concert.

He and his classmates were singing ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ on stage, when he suddenly pushed one of them aside and just loudly singing the ‘Imperial March’ from Star Wars.

 

Related posts

No related posts.