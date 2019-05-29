WATCH: Boy Inturrupts Concert to Sing Star Wars Imperial March
The force is strong with this one
Sometimes when you have a song in your head, you just want to get it out. That’s exactly what one kid did…in the middle of a school concert.
He and his classmates were singing ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ on stage, when he suddenly pushed one of them aside and just loudly singing the ‘Imperial March’ from Star Wars.
Sometimes when I need to laugh, I think about the time my cousin’s son took over a group rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to sing the Imperial March pic.twitter.com/wnjy2rZFFQ
— erin gibson (@actuallyerin) May 26, 2019