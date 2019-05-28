Get A Free Raptors Tattoo

As the Raptors head into the NBA finals on Thursday, you can get all geared up and show your pride by getting a free Raptors tattoo!

Freedom Ink is offering free 3×3 black ink tattoos up until Saturday, June 1. They posted the seven designs available to Instagram.

Wanna get one? You just have to go to the tattoo parlour between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday with valid ID and make sure you’re not with more than three people.

Let’s get inked and let’s go Raptors! #WeTheNorth