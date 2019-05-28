Get A Free Raptors Tattoo

Listen Live

Toronto tattoo parlour has special offer

As the Raptors head into the NBA finals on Thursday, you can get all geared up and show your pride by getting a free Raptors tattoo!

Freedom Ink is offering free 3×3 black ink tattoos up until Saturday, June 1. They posted the seven designs available to Instagram.

Wanna get one? You just have to go to the tattoo parlour between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday with valid ID and make sure you’re not with more than three people.

Let’s get inked and let’s go Raptors! #WeTheNorth

