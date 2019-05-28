Get A Free Raptors Tattoo
Toronto tattoo parlour has special offer
As the Raptors head into the NBA finals on Thursday, you can get all geared up and show your pride by getting a free Raptors tattoo!
Freedom Ink is offering free 3×3 black ink tattoos up until Saturday, June 1. They posted the seven designs available to Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
**Tips for the artist to help cover supplies are highly appreciated** The Raptors made it to the finals for the first time in history🤩 Come celebrate the 6️⃣ix with a free tattoo!! #wethenorth x #freedomink . Limit 1 per person, walk-ins only from 2-8 Tuesday-Friday, no coming in groups larger then 3 people, must pick from our flash sheets, must have valid ID
Wanna get one? You just have to go to the tattoo parlour between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday to Friday with valid ID and make sure you’re not with more than three people.
Let’s get inked and let’s go Raptors! #WeTheNorth