Trees Are Exploding In Minnesota

Over the weekend there stories everywhere about the extreme cold temperatures they would be receiving, the excess snow and ice to deal with, and finally it felt like the Winter we have had in Simcoe County was finally reaching other cities. Finally places can relate with us about the relentless, ridiculous, rapid falling snow we have experienced this year. Almost feels like we got a break.



It was all over the news last week that there was a risk of 'exploding trees' in some part of the states, particularly Minnesota. Before you wonder what would an exploding tree look or sound like, here it is.

Exploding Trees: In extreme cold, sap and moisture inside trees freezes and expands, building pressure until the trunk cracks, sometimes with a loud, explosive sound like a gunshot. Here’s what it sounds like 👇🏼#ExplodingTrees pic.twitter.com/uVrNCP2nAH — Oppenheimer Ranch Project (@Diamondthedave) January 23, 2026

That bark just tore off that trunk like it was too small of a t shirt.

This post breaks down exactly why the trees are breaking down.

"Trees don’t actually explode, but during rapid temperature drops, sap can freeze and expand, causing trunks or limbs to split suddenly—often with a loud bang that sounds like an explosion." pic.twitter.com/3JmWOyAXta — @297_Aruba_Lover (@297_ArubaLover) January 24, 2026

Exploding trees!!! Extreme cold rapidly freezes the water-rich sap inside a tree, the expanding ice creates intense internal pressure. Causes trees to split w/ a gunshot-like crack—often described as an "explosion." Same damage as one AR-15 round. @MeromeroCa97371 @sr_seymore pic.twitter.com/qfDlB8Dw0o — Elkslayer, Part time Philosopher (@ElkslayerH9) January 23, 2026

Really does sound like a gunshot when it explodes. It's not something common, but it is new either. Here is a montage of security cameras, trail cams, and people's cellphones catching the freak phenomena in a montage.

Have you heard of frost cracking?

This video explains how extreme winter temperatures cause trees to explode from internal sap expansion! ❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/WUupHUKekL — @LynneK (@lynnek2005) January 24, 2026