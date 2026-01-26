Listen Live

Trees Are Exploding In Minnesota

Lifestyle
Published January 26, 2026
By Bryan Flannery

Over the weekend there stories everywhere about the extreme cold temperatures they would be receiving, the excess snow and ice to deal with, and finally it felt like the Winter we have had in Simcoe County was finally reaching other cities. Finally places can relate with us about the relentless, ridiculous, rapid falling snow we have experienced this year. Almost feels like we got a break.

It was all over the news last week that there was a risk of 'exploding trees' in some part of the states, particularly Minnesota. Before you wonder what would an exploding tree look or sound like, here it is.

That bark just tore off that trunk like it was too small of a t shirt.

This post breaks down exactly why the trees are breaking down.

Really does sound like a gunshot when it explodes. It's not something common, but it is new either. Here is a montage of security cameras, trail cams, and people's cellphones catching the freak phenomena in a montage.

