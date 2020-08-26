Trailer Arrives For Ozzy Osbourne Bio

Some new content on the way that looks like it’s worth our time, Ozzy revealed on his twitter the first trailer for his upcoming biography, The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne. It’s set to air on A&E and will be 2 hours in length. Of all the documentaries that have come out that have been too long, this one could have been longer, but only a matter of time til we get the hollywood treatment in an Ozzy Osbourne blockbuster. In the mean time, have a look at the trailer and be ready sept 7th!