Tom Cruise Filmed Himself Going to see ‘Tenet’ in Theatre for Some Reason

"I loved it!"

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show

Christopher Nolan’s long awaited movie ‘Tenet’ finally premiered in theatres Wednesday. Tom Cruise was basically first in line in London to see the movie.

He’s in England filming Mission Impossible and took a break to go enjoy some art for art’s sake. He looked like a kid in a candy store in the theatre, drinking every movie moment in.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)

