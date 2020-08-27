Tom Cruise Filmed Himself Going to see ‘Tenet’ in Theatre for Some Reason

Christopher Nolan’s long awaited movie ‘Tenet’ finally premiered in theatres Wednesday. Tom Cruise was basically first in line in London to see the movie.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

He’s in England filming Mission Impossible and took a break to go enjoy some art for art’s sake. He looked like a kid in a candy store in the theatre, drinking every movie moment in.

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)