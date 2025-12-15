Listen Live

Traditions that might disappear in the next few decades

Lifestyle | Funny Stuff
Published December 15, 2025
By MJ
wedding cake from pexels from Brent Keane

What traditions do you think will be eliminated within the next few decades?

An online thread has people posting the main traditions that have already started to fade.

Class reunions. While once upon a time people used reunions to catch up with classmates, they are now considered irrelevant, thanks to social media keeping people connected well past graduating.

Black Friday. Gone are the days of storming the front doors of a box store to score that cheaply made tv for a low price. People prefer to shop online during Cyber Monday from the comfort of their PJ’s.

Christmas cards. Once upon a time, our mailbox would be filled with holiday cards from family and friends, but now it’s mostly considered an “Old People” thing.

Trick-or-treating. This one hurts. People say that since trunk-or-treating took off, trick-or-treaters in the neighborhoods have decreased. I refuse to accept this.

Weddings. Of course, people will still want to celebrate the event, but gone are the extravagant parties. People want to save for their future together, not pay an insane amount on a single day.

Massive gender reveal events. People are realising they don’t need fireworks or cannons to announce their baby's gender. If you want to make an event out of it, a simple cake with pink or blue icing will do.

Feature image from Brent Keane

