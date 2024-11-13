Three new toys have been added to the Toy Hall of Fame

A new series of toys have been inducted into the National "Toy Hall of Fame."

The Strong National Museum of Play has included My Little Pony, Phase 10 and Transformers.

In a news release, Christopher Bensch, The Strong's vice president for collections and chief curator gave special attention to "My Little Pony."

"For 'My Little Pony,' in particular, this year is extra validating. The beloved toy was a finalist seven times before finally crossing the finish line."

via GIPHY

My Little Pony was produced in 1982.

Phase 10 was created in 1982.

Transformers was released in 1984.

via GIPHY

Other toys that were nominated but didn't make the cut this year include Apples to Apples, balloons, Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks, Hess Toy Trucks, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, remote-controlled (R/C) vehicles, Sequence, the stick horse and trampolines.

Feature Image from museumofplayroc