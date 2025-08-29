Ranking 3 Of The Best Tom Petty Songs

Ranking Tom Petty songs is no easy job. The guy’s catalog is full of classics, but I had to rank three and trust me, these are some of his very best. Here’s how it shook out.

Advertisement

3. Runnin’ Down a Dream

The energy in this song is unreal, but something had to take the third slot.

Released in 1989 on the Full Moon Fever album, “Runnin’ Down A Dream” became an instant classic for road trips everywhere. The lyrics were inspired by Petty’s love of driving and music—he’s literally singing about chasing dreams with the radio blasting. And here’s a cool detail: the driving guitar riff came from Mike Campbell, and it’s one of the reasons the song just doesn’t let up for a second.

Even though it’s sitting at number three, this song has one of the most iconic bridges in Petty’s catalog. That endless outro? It feels like it could go on forever, and fans wouldn’t complain. If you’ve ever had this cranked while driving down a highway, you know why it still hits so hard.

2. Mary Jane’s Last Dance

Coming in at number two is “Mary Jane’s Last Dance”. And honestly, the reason is simple … it’s got one of the most iconic guitar riffs of that genre. The second that riff kicks in, you know exactly what you’re in for. It’s moody, it’s catchy, and it’s classic Tom Petty.

Here’s the backstory: this track was recorded during sessions for the Greatest Hits album in 1993. It wasn’t on any of his regular studio albums at first, but it became a huge hit, topping rock charts. Pretty impressive for a “bonus track.”

And of course, you can’t talk about this song without mentioning that unforgettable music video with Kim Basinger. Creepy, weird, artistic—and somehow, it just works. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” feels timeless, and that riff? It’s rock history.

1. I Won’t Back Down

Number one just had to be I Won’t Back Down. It’s the anthem … the ultimate statement of resilience. Simple words, huge meaning. You can’t help but sing along to this one. Out of these three, it’s the song that defines Tom Petty the most.

Released in 1989 on Full Moon Fever, this song wasn’t just a hit … it became a rallying cry. Petty wrote it after a terrifying house fire nearly killed him and his family, and you can feel that determination in every lyric. Fun fact: George Harrison from The Beatles plays guitar and sings harmony on this track, and Jeff Lynne (of ELO fame) produced it. Talk about a supergroup moment.

Over the years, “I Won’t Back Down” has been played at countless events and even became an unofficial anthem for perseverance in the face of tragedy. It’s more than a song … it’s a promise. And that’s why it takes the top spot on this list.

Advertisement