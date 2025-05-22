"Man, I'm eating popcorn." Tom Cruise going viral for his dad like way of eating popcorn

Tom Cruise might be a master at stunts in his films, but people think his popcorn-eating skills need work.

The 62-year-old action star was filmed downing some kernels at a Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning screening at London Imax Theatre.

The video is going viral as he's being accused of eating popcorn like "A middle-aged dad."

He rapidly pops a small amount of kernels into his mouth, and it looks like he misses a couple of times, too.

To add onto the Tom/popcorn lore: I need y’all to realize THIS is how he eats popcorn pic.twitter.com/TZ9UT3xcxb — Seif 🇵🇸 (@seifwtf) May 19, 2025

The video has people saying his style reminds them of their dad's or grandparents' way of eating.

One person mentioned that's how their grandfather ate peanuts.

Except since it's Tom Cruise, he can get away with it, and in his defence, he is a dad.

"Tom Cruise will eat the way he wants because he is Tom Cruise," one fan wrote. "Bro is literally the main character," shared one commentator.

Before the movie began, he told the audience he loved his snack and admitted he would eat two large bags while watching a film.

A day later, Cruise was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show and was asked by Darius Butler if that's how he really ate his treat.

Cruise turned beet red and, between laughing, explained, "Man, I'm eating popcorn. They know when I'm going to these movies that I'm watching, I'm eating popcorn."

Feature Image from X via @seifwtf