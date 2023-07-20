Someone Made A Song Using Just The Word ‘HEY’
How many Iconic Hey's Do You Recognize?
Perfectly named, There I Ruined It, has put together another song — this time featuring over 20 artists all saying HEY at some point. They put together some of the most famous ‘Hey’s’ and together the song doesn’t sound too bad. Hey, yeah, and No, are some of the most popular words used in rock songs once you start to look for them.
In the first song, there are 19 artists and not all of them rock. If you want to play the song for someone and see how many they can identify, here is the list.
- 4 Non-Blondes – Linda Perry
- Lumineers – Wesley Shultz
- Queen – Freddie Mercury
- Led Zeppelin – Robert Plant
- Ramones – Joey Ramone
- The Pixies – Charles Michael Kittridge Thompson IV
- Smash Mouth – Steve Harwell
- Nirvana – Kurt Cobain
- Jimmy Eat World – Jim Adkins
- Outkast – Big Boi – Andre3000
- Paul Mccartney
- Pink Floyd
- Taylor Swift
- Lady Gaga
- Train – Patrick Monahan
- Lil John
- Katy Perry
- Pharrell
- Hank Williams Sr.
We will play the audio with the Rock 95 Morning Crew and see how many they can identify.
I made a song entirely of artists singing “hey”
by u/dustin1776 in funny
For part 2, here is the next list.
- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Anthony Kiedis
- The Monkees
- Elvis
- Metallica – James Hetfield
- John Lennon
- Johnny Cash
- Frank Sinatra
- Neil Young
- Jimi Hendrix
- Michael Jackson
- James Brown
- Nelly
- Beyonce
- Fat Albert
- Gwen Stefani