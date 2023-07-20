Someone Made A Song Using Just The Word ‘HEY’

Perfectly named, There I Ruined It, has put together another song — this time featuring over 20 artists all saying HEY at some point. They put together some of the most famous ‘Hey’s’ and together the song doesn’t sound too bad. Hey, yeah, and No, are some of the most popular words used in rock songs once you start to look for them.

In the first song, there are 19 artists and not all of them rock. If you want to play the song for someone and see how many they can identify, here is the list.

4 Non-Blondes – Linda Perry Lumineers – Wesley Shultz Queen – Freddie Mercury Led Zeppelin – Robert Plant Ramones – Joey Ramone The Pixies – Charles Michael Kittridge Thompson IV Smash Mouth – Steve Harwell Nirvana – Kurt Cobain Jimmy Eat World – Jim Adkins Outkast – Big Boi – Andre3000 Paul Mccartney Pink Floyd

Taylor Swift Lady Gaga Train – Patrick Monahan Lil John Katy Perry Pharrell Hank Williams Sr.

We will play the audio with the Rock 95 Morning Crew and see how many they can identify.

For part 2, here is the next list.

Red Hot Chili Peppers- Anthony Kiedis The Monkees Elvis Metallica – James Hetfield John Lennon Johnny Cash Frank Sinatra Neil Young Jimi Hendrix Michael Jackson James Brown