The Toronto Zoo Says Goodbye To Charles The Gorilla
Published October 30, 2024
Reports have come out that beloved member and 'King' of the Toronto Zoo, Charles the Gorilla, has passed away at the age of 52. He was a staple and star of the Toronto Zoo and will be truly missed. The Toronto Zoo released this video to honour their fallen friend.
