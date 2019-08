8am-3pm

Join us for some family fun!👪

What to expect:

Free Admission😍

Mom to Mom Sales💲

Local Vendors🛍

Bake Sale🍪

Jumping Castles🏰

Face Painting🌈

And more!

PROCEEDS WILL GO TOWARDS BACK TO SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR LOCAL FAMILIES IN NEED

https://www.facebook.com/events/2309165466067577/