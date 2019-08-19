Listen Live

Kevin Smith is creating ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’, a new anime He-Man series for Netflix

The animated show will look at some of the unresolved plots of the original series

By Entertainment

Kevin Smith has revealed that he’s creating a new anime He-Man series for Netflix titles Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

The director, who will serve as a showrunner and executive producer, announced the new series at the Power-Con convention, where he revealed that Masters of the Universe: Revelation will exist in the Mattel toy world, looking at some of the unresolved plots from the original animated show from the 1980s.

 

“I’m Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe,” Smith explained, according to Variety. “In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! Brought to life with the most metal character designs Powerhouse Animation can contain in the frame, this is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!”

The Mattel Television and Rob David-produced show gained a set of writers such as Eric Carrasco, Tim Sheridan, Diya Mishra, and Marc Bernardin.

