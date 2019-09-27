Ontario Culture Days – 10th Anniversary Edition

Ontario Culture Days announces 10th anniversary edition with kaleidoscope of free cultural activities and events across the province from September 27–29, 2019. Encompassing visual art, theatre, cinema, dance and beyond — this vibrant weekend of expression will explore the intersections of creativity, the arts, and well-being. Highlights will include a special province-wide, interactive art exhibition, DO BLUE BUTTERFLIES EAT PARTS OF THE SKY?, coupled with Culture Trek — a series of three made-to-measure travel itineraries highlighting Ontario’s diverse regions with tips on the best places to eat, sleep, and bask in culture. Additional events will engage some of the most iconic cultural institutions in Ottawa and the GTA from the National Gallery of Canada to the Royal Ontario Museum and beyond.

For a detailed overview of Ontario Culture Days and this year’s expansive 10th anniversary events in your community, visit: culturedays.ca/on